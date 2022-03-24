Search icon
Twitter flooded with memes after sudden rise in Delhi temperature

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Mar 24, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

Even we are in March and the real summer season is yet to arrive, the temperature in Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country has rapidly risen.

The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was five degrees above normal. After touching 38 degrees on Sunday, the maximum temperature had fallen to around 34.6 degrees on Tuesday this week.

After a slight fall in the maximum temperature brought on by high wind speed over the past three days, the temperature is set to increase to around 38 degrees Celsius by March 30, the IMD forecast indicates.

Amid the rise in temperature, netizens are sharing hilarious memes and jokes about the exasperating heat in March. So, to give you a little laugh amid the heat, we have compiled some Twitter posts for you. 

 

 

 

 

 

READ | Delhi to record temperature between 35-38 degrees in next seven days

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harjas Sethi (@vellijanani)

 

 

 

