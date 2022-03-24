Twitter flooded with memes after sudden rise in Delhi temperature

Even we are in March and the real summer season is yet to arrive, the temperature in Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country has rapidly risen.

The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was five degrees above normal. After touching 38 degrees on Sunday, the maximum temperature had fallen to around 34.6 degrees on Tuesday this week.

After a slight fall in the maximum temperature brought on by high wind speed over the past three days, the temperature is set to increase to around 38 degrees Celsius by March 30, the IMD forecast indicates.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.

Amid the rise in temperature, netizens are sharing hilarious memes and jokes about the exasperating heat in March. So, to give you a little laugh amid the heat, we have compiled some Twitter posts for you.

Me to march ki garmi - pic.twitter.com/R4KsGggY1B AYUSHI SHARMA (ChhotiSharmayin) March 23, 2022

me yaaar kitni garmi hai

creepy uncles in my dms: pic.twitter.com/jgBAwOk1yC sassie howard (chichoripun) March 22, 2022

People who like summers after seeing only March ki GARMI: pic.twitter.com/ZWMw5dsIxA Ayesha (Aa_yes_haa) March 18, 2022

Everyone tweeting about garmi,

meanwhile garmi pic.twitter.com/mKSWFPbfrw March 15, 2022

After holi, Garmi exists

Le June wali garmi coming to the field pic.twitter.com/eKfZGenRft Shreee (Signingoffff) March 22, 2022

Garmi Aa Gayi Frands.



Yeh Tareeka Apnana Padega Ab.



pic.twitter.com/raK1BcIoAM ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (Hatindersinghr3) March 22, 2022