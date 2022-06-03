Twitter filled with memes on Johnny Depp Amber-Heard defamation case, Captain Jack Sparrow trends

File Photo

The Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp is celebrating his victory in six-week defamation case over allegations about domestic abuse between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The jury has now pronounced that wife Amber had defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her former claims about domestic violence. The Hollywood star has been awarded $15 million in damages.

Expressing his happiness after the jury’s stamen, Depp said, “The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled”.

“From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.”

The jury has sided its verdict more with Depp, but still ruled that he defamed Amber Heard in the course of fighting back against her accusations.

While Depp celebrated the verdict with a British meal of fish and chips and a pint in a pub, his fans used the famous line from film ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ to add an element of humour to the bitter defamation case.

Fans took to Twitter to share sarcastic comments about the verdict. “Amber Heard will always remember this as the day she almost caught Captain Jack Sparrow”, a fan tweeted.

Another Twitterati who claimed he had never heard of Amber Heard before also sides with Depp now. He shared a meme to make the issue appear less serious than it already is.

I never watched the trial. I didn’t even know who Amber Heard was or that she played what’s-her-face-I-don’t-care in Aquaman until I learned she hurt Jack Sparrow.



Her expressions are…interesting. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp #Jellystone #cartoon #hbomax #CindyBear #lol pic.twitter.com/XA7niOVDnD — Abigail M. (COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@cartuneslover23) June 3, 2022

As fans started sharing snippets of their favourite movie scene, ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ started trending on Twitter. A netizen even added Amber Heard’s image in a collage to showcase the villains that Captain Jack Sparrow defeated.