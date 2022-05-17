Twitter CEO says half a million spam accounts suspended each day, Elon Musk reacts

(Image Source: Reuters)

It seems billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal do not share same views and there is an undercurrent flowing between the two. After Elon Musk seeked details about fake accounts on the microblogging platform, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal shared an extensive Twitter thread on spam accounts.

Parag Agrawal tweeted, "We suspend over half a million spam accounts every day, usually before any of you even see them on Twitter. We...lock millions of accounts each week that we suspect may be spam." in a series of tweets, the Twitter CEO reflected on how spam harms the experience of real people on the microblogging platform.

He wrote that the microblogging platform locks millions of suspected spam accounts every week. The most advanced spam campaigns use combinations of coordinated humans and automation, he wrote. He further went on to write that these spams also compromise real accounts, and then use them to advance their campaign.

Parag Agrawal's tweets come days after Elon Musk said that his bid to buy the company is 'on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users'. Agrawal said the hard challenge is that many accounts which look fake superficially are actually real people.

While those accounts which can cause real harm can actually look totally legitimate on the surface, Agrawal added. Musk responded to the Twitter CEO's posts with a 'poo' emoji. He then again reiterated his question "So how do advertisers know what they're getting for their money? This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter."

This led to doubts whether the Tesla CEO would go about with his Twitter acquisition. However, Elon Musk was quick to respond. He took to Twitter and said he was 'still committed to the acquisition'. Twitter stock prices have dipped a considerable low to USD 38 per share last week, slipping more on Monday following CEO Parag Agrawal's tweet thread.