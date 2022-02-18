Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's decision to take paternity leave impresses Anushka Sharma

It was recently revealed that new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, 37, is taking "a few weeks" of paternity leave for the birth of his second child. Agrawal, who became Twitter CEO in November and is the executive sponsor of Twitter's internal parents' community, plans to be "connected" with the company's executive team during his leave.

"It's a personal decision, and we created a parental leave program (supporting up to 20 weeks of flexible leave) that is customisable for that reason," Laura Yagerman, head of corporate communications at Twitter, told The Verge.

The company, however, has not named an interim CEO to handle the daily affairs while Agrawal is on leave.

As soon as the news about Agrawal's paternity leave was confirmed, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma lauded Twitter's CEO and showed her support. She shared a screenshot of people on Twitter praising Agrawal’s decision and wrote, "about time this is normalised".

Twitter's CFO Ned Segal also lauded Agrawal and wrote, "Thank you @paraga for leading by example and taking paternity leave. I wish leaders did this when I was early in my career and becoming a father. We have 7500 people @twitter who have your back!"

According to the most recent data from the World Policy Analysis Centre, the average paid maternity leave around the world is 29 weeks, and the average paid paternity leave is 16 weeks. Earlier, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, took two months of paternal leave after the births of his daughters in 2015 and 2017.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian also took 16 weeks of paternity leave in 2017 when his wife, tennis star Serena Williams, gave birth to their daughter.