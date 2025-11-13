FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeViral

VIRAL

Twinkle Khanna, Kajol once dated same man, actress reveals on her talk show: 'We have a common ex, but...'

Twinkle and Kajol made the revelation while playing “This or That.”

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 11:27 PM IST

Twinkle Khanna, Kajol once dated same man, actress reveals on her talk show: 'We have a common ex, but...'
Twinkle Khanna surprised everyone by revealing that she and Kajol once dated the same man during an episode of Too Much with Twinkle and Kajol. Kajol blushed instantly and asked her not to name him.

When asked, "Best friends shouldn't date each other's exes," Twinkle agreed, saying, "My friends are more important to me than any man. You can find him anywhere." Looking at Kajol, she added, "We have a common ex, but we can't say it." Kajol nervously replied, "Shut up, I beg you." Everyone laughed.

The romance buzz continued when Kriti Sanon, a guest on the show, revealed her current crush and confessed to being a true romantic at heart. She said, "Whoever it is, he's not from the industry, so that's great. I love romance. I love the idea of ​​being in love. I also love love stories, which are becoming rare these days."

Kriti Sanon has recently been in the news for rumours about her dating life. The actress is reportedly in a relationship with NRI millionaire heir Kabir Bahiya, with whom she recently went on a birthday vacation. Born in November 1999, Kabir Bahiya is a British-based businessman who attended a boarding school in England.

Coming from a wealthy family, he is also the founder of Worldwide Aviation & Tourism Limited. He is the son of Kuljinder Bahiya, owner of the UK-based travel agency Southall Travel. Citing the 2019 Sunday Times Rich List, an HT report states that Kuljinder and his family have a net worth of £427 million.

In addition to being a successful businessman, Kabir Bahaiya also has deep ties to the cricket industry. He is often seen hanging out with prominent Indian cricketers and attending various events and weddings with them. From partying with former Indian captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni during New Year's Day 2024 celebrations to attending Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic's Udaipur wedding in 2023, he is a well-known face in celebrity circles.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
