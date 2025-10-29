FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Twin-Star: Scientists discover three Earth-like planets, first known binary system

Scientists have discovered three Earth-sized planets orbiting two stars, marking the first binary system with transiting planets.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 07:20 PM IST

Twin-Star: Scientists discover three Earth-like planets, first known binary system
A team of international researchers has identified three Earth-sized planets orbiting two stars in a rare binary system located 190 light-years from Earth. Named TOI-2267, this system is unlike anything seen before; it’s the first known binary system where planets pass, or transit, in front of both stars.

The discovery, published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, challenges long-standing beliefs that binary star systems, where two stars orbit around each other, are too unstable for planets to form and survive.

A breakthrough in planetary science

The research team, led by Sebastian Zuniga-Fernandez from the University of Liège, described the finding as groundbreaking. 'This makes TOI-2267 the first binary system known to host transiting planets around both of its stars,' Fernandez said. The discovery was made using data from NASA’s TESS spacecraft (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite), which has been instrumental in identifying thousands of exoplanets across the galaxy.

Breaking old beliefs

Co-researcher Francisco J. Pozuelos noted that this finding breaks several records. 'Our discovery breaks several records, as it is the most compact and coldest pair of stars with planets known, and it is also the first in which planets have been recorded transiting around both components,' Pozuelos explained.

He then explains the system as 'a true natural laboratory for understanding how rocky planets can emerge and survive under extreme dynamical conditions, where we previously thought their stability would be compromised.'

He added, 'It allows us to test the limits of planet formation models in complex environments and to better understand the diversity of possible planetary architectures in our galaxy.'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
