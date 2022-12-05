Twin sisters' love story with Maharashtra man: 3 grew up together, came close during mother's illness

Picture: Twitter

In a bizarre agreement, twin sisters who work as IT engineers in Mumbai married the same man in Atul, Malshiras taluka, Solapur district, Maharashtra. The 'illegal' marriage has been approved by the families of the girls and the man. The wedding was reportedly held in Akluj village, Solapur district.

Videos of the wedding have gone viral on social media that took place in Malshiras tehsil on Friday.

According to PTI report, a non-cognisable (NC) offence under section 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the groom at Akluj police station, an official said.

As per the complaint, the man married the 36-year-old twin sisters who are IT professionals. As per media reports, Atul has a travel agency business in Mumbai.

Reports said three of them had grown up together in the same house and after the death of Rinky-Pinky's father, Atul helped the family.

The families of the brides and the groom had agreed to the bizarre marriage. The girls were living with their mother after their father passed away a few days ago. Later the mother also fell ill.

As per reports, twin sisters Pinky and Rinky became close to Atul when he helped in taking care of their mother in the hospital.

The video was posted by @imvivekgupta on Twitter and has already been viewed over 106k times. In the viral video, twin sisters can been seen trying to garland the groom in the tradition Indian style wedding.

(with inputs from PTI)