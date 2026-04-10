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TVK chief Vijay’s roadshow witnesses young rider skidding while taking selfie with actor, days before Tamil Nadu elections; WATCH

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has yet again caught at the centre of a controversy over crowd management. During a roadshow in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga on Friday, a young motorcyclist met with an accident.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 04:53 PM IST

TVK chief Vijay’s roadshow witnesses young rider skidding while taking selfie with actor, days before Tamil Nadu elections; WATCH
A bike-borne young man met with an accident during Vijay's road show in Sivaganga
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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has yet again caught at the centre of a controversy over crowd management. During a roadshow in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga on Friday, a young motorcyclist met with an accident. 

Concerns around crowd control have been often seen during Vijay’s campaign events, as people turn out in large numbers in the rallies of the actor-turned-politician and lead to chaos and sometimes major incidents like stampede. As his newly formed party seeks to establish a foothold in Tamil Nadu politics, such incidents put a spotlight in his political campaigning. 

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, incidents like these could potentially impact Vijay’s electoral prospects, especially as public safety and event management remain under scrutiny. 

Recent incident 

Visuals of the incident has surfaced on social media which show a group of young men on motorcycles were closely following Vijay’s campaign vehicle on bikes. However, in an anticipation of a big fan moment, the incident turned tragic after one of the riders lost control of his vehicle while attempting to take a selfie with the actor. He crashed his motorcycle during the incident.  

The incident was recorded on camera and widely shared, showing the risks associated with high-energy political rallies and roadshows. 

News agency ANI shared the footage that shows many young bikers riding behind the campaign convoy. As they attempted to come closer to Vijay's vehicle for photographs and selfies, one rider seemed to lose balance, leading to the accident. 

As per a report by The Times Of India, the exact condition of the injured individual and further details about the incident are not yet confirmed. 

Karur stampede

The latest incident comes a year after a similar episode. In September 2025, at least 41 people lost their lives in a stampede during one of Vijay’s rallies in Karur district. The incident marked a major setback in his political journey, raising serious concerns over crowd management and his campaign strategy at an early stage. 

Due to the severity of the incident, the case was taken up by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the investigation from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Madras High Court, highlighting the seriousness of the situation. 

Vijay, popularly called ‘Thalapathy’, launched his own party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, to formally enter politics in February 2024. Since then, he has been often campaigning and actively working to expand the party’s presence. 

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu election, the party made its electoral debut in the Puducherry Assembly elections, on April 9, contesting 28 out of 30 seats while its ally, Neyam Makkal Kazhagam, contested on the remaining two constituencies.  

However, TVK’s primary focus remains Tamil Nadu.  

Tamil Nadu polls 

Vijay’s TVK is contesting all 234 Assembly constituencies in the state, showcasing his intention of taking over the power. Vijay is contesting from two seats – Tiruchi East and Perambur – marking a significant step in his political career. Tamil Nadu is set to go to the polls on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

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