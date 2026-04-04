TVK chief Vijay's angry reaction after security guard pushes elderly man during Puducherry roadshow; Watch viral video

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is a political party founded by Vijay in 2024, marking his entry into politics and preparing for future elections in Tamil Nadu. A recent viral roadshow video also brought the party into public discussion.

During the Puducherry roadshow, actor and politician Vijay recently grabbed attention on social media, as his angry reaction video went viral. When the security guard pushed an elderly man while trying to control the crowd, this incident caught everyone's attention.

What happened during the event?

In that roadshow, a huge number of people were present just to see Vijay as he greeted supporters. When people moved closer to him, security guards tried to manage the situation and the crowd. In the middle of this, one guard was seen pushing an elderly man in the crowd. Suddenly, Vijay saw it immediately. And he looked up to the guard and said to the guard not to behave that way. His expression and gesture clearly showed that he was not happy with how the elderly man was treated.

Video goes viral:

This is insident captured on camera and quickly spread across social media platforms. And lots of fans and supporters started sharing the video and discussing Vijay’s reaction in this situation. People reacted to this video and praised him for standing up for the elderly man and showing concern. Some users also tried to understand the situation from the security team's perspective, how they handle such large crowds during political events.

Challenges of large crowds:

Actor and politician Vijay’s roadshows often attract massive crowds, especially after he launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Managing such large gatherings can be challenging and security teams have to act quickly to maintain safety.

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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam:

In 2024, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is a political party founded by actor Vijay in Tamil Nadu. It became the mark of his official entry into politics. The party has not yet contested major elections but is preparing for future political participation, including upcoming state elections. Its early activities mainly include public appearances, roadshows and organisational building.