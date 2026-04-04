TVK chief Vijay's angry reaction after security guard pushes elderly man during Puducherry roadshow; Watch viral video

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Fauzi: Makers of Prabhas starrer issue strict warning, hints 'legal action' for leaking images: 'We urge you to refrain from engaging'

US-Israel-Iran War: What's behind EAM Jaishankar's phone call to Iran's FM amid Trump's 48-hour ultimatum?

US-Israel-Iran War: After Trump's 'Tuesday 8:00 pm' deadline, Iran threatens 'in kind' retaliation

Gold, silver prices today, April 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: This new Rs 12000 expressway to reduce travel time between these two cities, inauguration to take place soon; Check date, timing, route and more

Assam Election 2026: Who is Kunki Chowdhury and why CM Himanta Sarma used photo of 'eating beef' to target her

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush CSK by 43 runs after mammoth 250, Chennai’s woes continue

RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone

US-Israel-Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities and return home

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s huge record during RCB vs CSK match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fauzi: Makers of Prabhas starrer issue strict warning, hints 'legal action' for leaking images: 'We urge you to refrain from engaging'

Fauzi: Makers of Prabhas starrer issue strict warning, hints 'legal action'

RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone

RCB smash 250/3 against CSK in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS miles

US-Israel-Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities and return home

Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel

MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match

From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react

Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling Strait of Hormuz; How it challenges US power

Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling

HomeViral

VIRAL

TVK chief Vijay's angry reaction after security guard pushes elderly man during Puducherry roadshow; Watch viral video

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is a political party founded by Vijay in 2024, marking his entry into politics and preparing for future elections in Tamil Nadu. A recent viral roadshow video also brought the party into public discussion.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 04, 2026, 05:06 PM IST

TVK chief Vijay's angry reaction after security guard pushes elderly man during Puducherry roadshow; Watch viral video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

During the Puducherry roadshow, actor and politician Vijay recently grabbed attention on social media, as his angry reaction video went viral. When the security guard pushed an elderly man while trying to control the crowd, this incident caught everyone's attention.

What happened during the event?

In that roadshow, a huge number of people were present just to see Vijay as he greeted supporters. When people moved closer to him, security guards tried to manage the situation and the crowd. In the middle of this, one guard was seen pushing an elderly man in the crowd. Suddenly, Vijay saw it immediately. And he looked up to the guard and said to the guard not to behave that way. His expression and gesture clearly showed that he was not happy with how the elderly man was treated.

Video goes viral:

This is insident captured on camera and quickly spread across social media platforms. And lots of fans and supporters started sharing the video and discussing Vijay’s reaction in this situation. People reacted to this video and praised him for standing up for the elderly man and showing concern. Some users also tried to understand the situation from the security team's perspective, how they handle such large crowds during political events.

Challenges of large crowds:

Actor and politician Vijay’s roadshows often attract massive crowds, especially after he launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Managing such large gatherings can be challenging and security teams have to act quickly to maintain safety.

Also read: Anupam Kher poses with Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh and Chhaava Vicky Kaushal at NMACC anniversary: 'feels like a newcomer'

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam:

In 2024, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is a political party founded by actor Vijay in Tamil Nadu. It became the mark of his official entry into politics. The party has not yet contested major elections but is preparing for future political participation, including upcoming state elections. Its early activities mainly include public appearances, roadshows and organisational building.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Fauzi: Makers of Prabhas starrer issue strict warning, hints 'legal action' for leaking images: 'We urge you to refrain from engaging'
Fauzi: Makers of Prabhas starrer issue strict warning, hints 'legal action'
US-Israel-Iran War: What's behind EAM Jaishankar's phone call to Iran's FM amid Trump's 48-hour ultimatum?
What's behind EAM Jaishankar's phone call to Iran's FM amid Trump's threat
US-Iran War: Can there be peace deal after Tehran rejects Tuesday deadline on Strait of Hormuz, calls Trump 'unstable, delusional'?
US-Iran War: Can there be peace deal after Tehran rejects Tuesday deadline
US-Israel-Iran War: After Trump's 'Tuesday 8:00 pm' deadline, Iran threatens 'in kind' retaliation
After Trump's 'Tuesday 8:00 pm' deadline, Iran threatens 'in kind' retaliation
Gold, silver prices today, April 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, April 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match
From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama
From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react
Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling Strait of Hormuz; How it challenges US power
Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling
Donald Trump fires ‘loyalist’ Pam Bondi amid controversial actions; Her Epstein Files link explained
Donald Trump fires ‘loyalist’ Pam Bondi amid controversial actions; Her Epstein
It’s Ranveer Singh vs Ranveer Singh now! Inside the box office storm created by India’s biggest star
It’s Ranveer vs Ranveer now! Inside box office storm created by Dhurandhar star
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement