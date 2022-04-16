Turkish restaurant sends a kebab into space, know why

Pic: Twitter

A restaurant in Turkey recently sent a kebab into space by attaching it to a helium balloon. This event took place in the Turkish province of Adana, which is famous for its pipe kebabs.

Chef Yaşar Aydn and space engineering student Idris Albayrak, on Tuesday, April 12, sent the kebab just to celebrate the 61st anniversary of the first human spaceflight.

They choose Tuesday as it fell on the International Day of Human Space Flight, which marked the day when Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to complete one orbit of Earth on April 12, 1961.

In a video that has gone viral, a group of people can be seen tying the kebab to a huge helium balloon and launching it into the sky. The kebab managed to reach a height of 38 kilometres but it eventually landed on Turkey's southern coast.

The entire episode captured attention across the world. The restaurant said it was a proud moment for Turkey.

an ordinary day at turkey.. they literally tried to sent kebab to space with a helium balloon pic.twitter.com/YqtHkZa6X4 @luffysredhawk) April 13, 2022

According to reports, a specifically crafted box was created for the kebab's space flight with a camera and a tracking device. The dish was held in place by this box, which also protected it from extreme temperatures.

The chef later joked to the Turkish daily that "aliens sent it back because it had too much pepper."

