Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Turkish hospital uses toy cars to take kids with cancer for treatment, viral video leaves internet teary-eyed

The video shows how children with cancer are given electric toy cars with balloons to drive to the treatment room.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Turkish hospital uses toy cars to take kids with cancer for treatment, viral video leaves internet teary-eyed
screengrab

New Delhi: Cancer is a deadly disease, and there are numerous videos on the internet depicting people dealing with it and its consequences. While some people write about their daily struggles, others discuss the struggles of those in their communities who are affected by the disease. And the  internet is flooded with videos that show how people battle this deadly disease. That is why this video, shot in a Turkish hospital, will leave you in tears. The video shows how children with cancer are given electric toy cars with balloons to drive to the treatment room. The video shows some kids playing with cars, and it's too cute to pass up.

Anadolu Agency shared the clip on Twitter with a caption that reads,"Turkish hospital gives children electric cars to drive to cancer treatment. At a hospital in Turkish city of Kayseri, children with cancer can get on mini battery-operated cars, instead of a stretcher, to go to their treatment room" 

According to Dr. Musa Karakurkcu, the head of the KANKA association and the director of the Pediatric Oncology Department at Erciyes hospital, the facility was built to meet the demands of bone marrow transplantation and cancer treatment for children.

''We have six ride-on cars. Sometimes we send the children for tomography and MRI scans while they are in the hospital. They go to other departments in these cars. We used to send them there on stretchers, now we send them with ride-on cars. So they are much happier. They go in a much more relaxed manner. Children who used to go for treatment unwillingly and crying, now get on the ride-on car and look very amused,'' Karakurkcu stated to the agency.

Isn't it heartening?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan attend engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant
Educational qualifications of these Bollywood actors will leave you surprised, check list here
Meet Apoorva Rai, India's Mrs Universe 2023 contestant and mother of 3-year-old son
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Janhvi Kapoor looks lethal beauty in nude lehenga set, see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSF Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1410 Constable (Tradesman) posts rectt.bsf.gov.in, check pay scale
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.