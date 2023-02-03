Turkish hospital uses toy cars to take kids with cancer for treatment, viral video leaves internet teary-eyed

screengrab

New Delhi: Cancer is a deadly disease, and there are numerous videos on the internet depicting people dealing with it and its consequences. While some people write about their daily struggles, others discuss the struggles of those in their communities who are affected by the disease. And the internet is flooded with videos that show how people battle this deadly disease. That is why this video, shot in a Turkish hospital, will leave you in tears. The video shows how children with cancer are given electric toy cars with balloons to drive to the treatment room. The video shows some kids playing with cars, and it's too cute to pass up.

(VIDEO) Turkish hospital gives children electric cars to drive to cancer treatment



At a hospital in Turkish city of Kayseri, children with cancer can get on mini battery-operated cars, instead of a stretcher, to go to their treatment room pic.twitter.com/0GjmsKeTac — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 1, 2023

Anadolu Agency shared the clip on Twitter with a caption that reads,"Turkish hospital gives children electric cars to drive to cancer treatment. At a hospital in Turkish city of Kayseri, children with cancer can get on mini battery-operated cars, instead of a stretcher, to go to their treatment room"

According to Dr. Musa Karakurkcu, the head of the KANKA association and the director of the Pediatric Oncology Department at Erciyes hospital, the facility was built to meet the demands of bone marrow transplantation and cancer treatment for children.

''We have six ride-on cars. Sometimes we send the children for tomography and MRI scans while they are in the hospital. They go to other departments in these cars. We used to send them there on stretchers, now we send them with ride-on cars. So they are much happier. They go in a much more relaxed manner. Children who used to go for treatment unwillingly and crying, now get on the ride-on car and look very amused,'' Karakurkcu stated to the agency.

Isn't it heartening?