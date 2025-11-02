Tulsi Vivah 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

Tulsi Vivah 2025, celebrated on November 2, marks the holy union of Tulsi Mata and Lord Vishnu, symbolising devotion, prosperity and new beginnings.

Tulsi Vivah, the divine wedding of Goddess Tulsi (holy basil) and Lord Shaligram (an incarnation of Lord Vishnu), is being celebrated with great devotion across India today, November 2, 2025. The festival marks the beginning of the Hindu wedding season and is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar.

Devotees decorate their homes and temples, perform puja, light diyas and sing bhajans to celebrate this sacred union. It is believed that observing Tulsi Vivah brings peace, prosperity and marital harmony to the household.

If you’re sharing festive greetings with your loved ones, here are some warm Tulsi Vivah wishes you can send:

May Tulsi Mata bless your home with love, happiness and prosperity.

Wishing you divine blessings and eternal harmony on this sacred day.

May Lord Vishnu and Goddess Tulsi shower your family with peace and good fortune.

On this holy occasion, may devotion fill your heart and joy fill your home.

May this Tulsi Vivah bring you endless blessings and new beginnings.

Let the sacred union of Tulsi and Vishnu inspire love and togetherness in your life.

Wishing you purity, prosperity and positivity on this divine day.

May your relationships flourish just like the sacred tulsi plant.

Celebrate this festival with faith and devotion , may all your wishes come true.

Sending heartfelt wishes for a peaceful and prosperous home.

May the fragrance of tulsi fill your life with positivity and hope.

On Tulsi Vivah , let love and devotion bloom in every corner of your life.

May this day strengthen the bonds of love in your family.

Wishing you spiritual growth, health and happiness.

May every diya you light bring brightness and blessings into your home.

As devotees observe rituals after Dev Uthani Ekadashi, Tulsi Vivah beautifully symbolises the triumph of devotion and the divine blessing of togetherness.