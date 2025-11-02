FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mexico super market explosion: At least 23 killed, more than 11 injured; probe on

Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for bhai, calls him 'best friend, husband, son-in-law, father'

Good news for commuters: Indian Railways set to run four new Vande Bharat trains on THESE key routes; Check routes, stoppages, fares and more

Tulsi Vivah 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Patna, rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada today

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal SUFFERS another big jolt, her gameplan BACKFIRES, Amaal Mallik admits 'isne ullu banane ki koshish ki'

Nita Ambani gets surprise birthday celebration from Jamnagar team, her rani pink suit steals spotlight; Watch

Gold, silver prices today, November 2: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

ISRO's 'Bahubali’ LVM3-M5 rocket launch today: Check liftoff timings, significance, where to watch live

India vs South Africa, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Head to head record, predicted playing XIs, toss, pitch report, weather forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mexico super market explosion: At least 23 killed, more than 11 injured; probe on

Mexico super market explosion: At least 23 killed, more than 11 injured

Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for bhai, calls him 'best friend, husband, son-in-law, father'

Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for bhai

Good news for commuters: Indian Railways set to run four new Vande Bharat trains on THESE key routes; Check routes, stoppages, fares and more

Good news for commuters: Indian Railways set to run four new Vande Bharat trains

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeViral

VIRAL

Tulsi Vivah 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

Tulsi Vivah 2025, celebrated on November 2, marks the holy union of Tulsi Mata and Lord Vishnu, symbolising devotion, prosperity and new beginnings.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 11:15 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Tulsi Vivah 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Tulsi Vivah, the divine wedding of Goddess Tulsi (holy basil) and Lord Shaligram (an incarnation of Lord Vishnu), is being celebrated with great devotion across India today, November 2, 2025. The festival marks the beginning of the Hindu wedding season and is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar.

Devotees decorate their homes and temples, perform puja, light diyas and sing bhajans to celebrate this sacred union. It is believed that observing Tulsi Vivah brings peace, prosperity and marital harmony to the household.

If you’re sharing festive greetings with your loved ones, here are some warm Tulsi Vivah wishes you can send:

  • May Tulsi Mata bless your home with love, happiness and prosperity.
  • Wishing you divine blessings and eternal harmony on this sacred day.
  • May Lord Vishnu and Goddess Tulsi shower your family with peace and good fortune.
  • On this holy occasion, may devotion fill your heart and joy fill your home.
  • May this Tulsi Vivah bring you endless blessings and new beginnings.
  • Let the sacred union of Tulsi and Vishnu inspire love and togetherness in your life.
  • Wishing you purity, prosperity and positivity on this divine day.
  • May your relationships flourish just like the sacred tulsi plant.
  • Celebrate this festival with faith and devotion, may all your wishes come true.
  • Sending heartfelt wishes for a peaceful and prosperous home.
  • May the fragrance of tulsi fill your life with positivity and hope.
  • On Tulsi Vivah, let love and devotion bloom in every corner of your life.
  • May this day strengthen the bonds of love in your family.
  • Wishing you spiritual growth, health and happiness.
  • May every diya you light bring brightness and blessings into your home.

As devotees observe rituals after Dev Uthani Ekadashi, Tulsi Vivah beautifully symbolises the triumph of devotion and the divine blessing of togetherness. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mexico super market explosion: At least 23 killed, more than 11 injured; probe on
Mexico super market explosion: At least 23 killed, more than 11 injured
Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for bhai, calls him 'best friend, husband, son-in-law, father'
Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for bhai
Good news for commuters: Indian Railways set to run four new Vande Bharat trains on THESE key routes; Check routes, stoppages, fares and more
Good news for commuters: Indian Railways set to run four new Vande Bharat trains
Tulsi Vivah 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones
Tulsi Vivah 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones
Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Patna, rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada today
PM Modi to hold roadshow in Patna, rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada today
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE