Tulsi Vivah 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

Tulsi Vivah 2025, celebrated on November 2, marks the holy union of Tulsi Mata and Lord Vishnu, symbolising devotion, prosperity and new beginnings.
Tulsi Vivah, the divine wedding of Goddess Tulsi (holy basil) and Lord Shaligram (an incarnation of Lord Vishnu), is being celebrated with great devotion across India today, November 2, 2025. The festival marks the beginning of the Hindu wedding season and is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar.
Devotees decorate their homes and temples, perform puja, light diyas and sing bhajans to celebrate this sacred union. It is believed that observing Tulsi Vivah brings peace, prosperity and marital harmony to the household.
If you’re sharing festive greetings with your loved ones, here are some warm Tulsi Vivah wishes you can send:
As devotees observe rituals after Dev Uthani Ekadashi, Tulsi Vivah beautifully symbolises the triumph of devotion and the divine blessing of togetherness.