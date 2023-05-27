Dog turns crorepati: Tucker's whopping Rs 8 crore annual income breaks social media barriers

The world of social media has become an incredible source of income for numerous individuals in recent years. It's astounding how people have managed to amass substantial wealth, counting in the millions and billions, by leveraging platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. While we are familiar with the rise of human stars originating from the digital domain, have you ever pondered the notion of a pet dog raking in crores of rupees from their social media presence? Truly mind-blowing, isn't it?

Enter Tucker, a golden retriever whose earnings amount to a staggering Rs 8 crore and 28 lakh annually. Astounding research conducted by Pretend Pet Memories, a company delving into the intricate world of pets and their digital influence, has revealed that Tucker holds the prestigious title of being the foremost influencer across the globe. Behind Tucker's digital stardom stands Courtney Budgin, the proud owner overseeing the management of his social media accounts.

Curiosity piques as we delve into the intricate part of income distribution across various platforms. According to Courtney's account shared with the esteemed New York Post, a mere 30-minute video on YouTube can yield earnings ranging from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. Furthermore, the creation of 3 to 8 Instagram stories alone can garner a substantial sum of up to Rs 16 lakh. However, the canine sensation's financial inflow doesn't cease there. In fact, Tucker's annual revenue eclipses the eight-crore mark when considering his presence on other social media platforms.

The inception of this extraordinary journey began with Courtney's realization that she was previously engaged in house cleaning endeavors. Meanwhile, her husband pursued a career as a civil engineer. However, the allure of Tucker's burgeoning fame prompted them to leave their respective occupations and focus solely on managing his social media presence. As time progressed, their gamble paid off handsomely, and today they find themselves immersed in the realm of crores.

The captivating tale of Tucker's rise to stardom commences back in June 2018, when he was a mere eight weeks old. Coinciding with his discovery, an Instagram account was established to document his enchanting journey. In a stroke of serendipity, the first video featured the playful pup frolicking with an ice cube, captivating the hearts of many. Within a remarkably short span of six months, Tucker managed to amass an impressive following of 60 thousand devoted admirers. Presently, his digital empire boasts an astonishing 51 lakh followers on YouTube, 34 lakh on Instagram, 62 lakh on Twitter, and a rather modest yet significant 43 followers on Facebook.

In the captivating world of social media, where the boundaries of fame and fortune are continuously redefined, Tucker the dog has emerged as an unparalleled sensation. His awe-inspiring journey, accompanied by his dedicated human companions, serves as a testament to the boundless opportunities and intriguing stories that unfold within the world of digital influence.

Read more: Video of dog sitting on auto driver's lap in middle of Bengaluru traffic melts hearts