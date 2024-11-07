The reaction has set off a divisive social media conversation, with some rallying behind Biswal and others denying her claims were exaggerated

Recently, Bengaluru influencer Neha Biswal has been in the news after she claimed that a 10-year-old boy groped her while filming a video blog in BTM Layout. She said it was both shocking and distressing, as she was walking down the street, filming content for her Instagram followers.

Biswal, in a tearful video posted on her over 400,000 followers, said the boy approached her on a bicycle, said hello, and then groped her before running off. Her narration was marked by visible distress, and she pointed to handprints on her clothing as proof of the encounter. She said she did not feel safe here, echoing other women’s concerns about safety in Bengaluru’s public spaces.

Some locals helped apprehend the boy after she raised an alarm, while others questioned her account and said she should forgive him because he is young. The reaction has set off a divisive social media conversation, with some rallying behind Biswal and others denying her claims were exaggerated. There were comments of disbelief and calls for community responsibility to deal with such incidents. One person even commented ‘Tu jhuti woh makkar’.

Biswal has not filed a complaint with police, but Bengaluru Police have acknowledged the case and are investigating further. DCP Sarah Fatima said the boy told her he was just doing stunts on his bicycle when he brushed against Biswal. But the police are studying CCTV footage to learn more about the incident.

In a follow-up video, Biswal thanked people for their support but said she was still upset about the situation. It raises serious questions about social attitudes towards harassment and what the implications of juvenile behaviour in such a context are.