Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'Tu haath laga ke dikha': Two women fight inside Delhi metro, old video goes viral

An old video that is again doing rounds on social media shows two ladies fighting with each other over the seating arrangement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

'Tu haath laga ke dikha': Two women fight inside Delhi metro, old video goes viral
screengrab

New Delhi:  Metro, being the lifeline of the New Delhi, can be sometimes pretty uneventful for its daily passengers . We've all heard how difficult it is to get a seat on the metro, particularly during rush hour. Drained commuters sift through compartments in search of a spot, and once found, they find it difficult to let go. Something similar happened lately on the Delhi Metro. An old video that is again doing rounds on social media shows two ladies fighting with each other over the seating arrangement. While one is sitting comfortably on the seat, the other is trying to find a place for herself, and this is where the drama starts. 

Watch it here:

The video was posted on Facebook by user named Shubham Sharma Marmagya. Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather nearly 300,000 views.  Of course, netizens considered this woman's behaviour to be insensitive and strange. Some mocked her for being impolite.

“Desh mein intolerance has increased sooo much" commented a Facebook user. Another person wrote, “Pepper spray ka live prachaar lag rha Jaise Roadways ki Bus me Manjan ka hota tha ."

A similar incident occurred when a boy and a girl were seen having a heated fight inside the metro. As if that wasn't enough, the girl slapped the boy numerous times as he yelled back at her. It all began when the girl claimed to have purchased a T-shirt from Zara for Rs 1000, but the boy objected, claiming that it couldn't have cost more than Rs 150. The girl, clearly irritated, slapped the boy. The boy cautioned her and told her that she was in a public area. When the girl refused to stop, the lad slapped her as well.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school
Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Kusha Kapila to Ajay Nagar: Meet these 6 highest paid influencers in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DA hike: How much salary will be increased for Central government employees? Full calculations
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.