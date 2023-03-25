'Tu haath laga ke dikha': Two women fight inside Delhi metro, old video goes viral

screengrab

New Delhi: Metro, being the lifeline of the New Delhi, can be sometimes pretty uneventful for its daily passengers . We've all heard how difficult it is to get a seat on the metro, particularly during rush hour. Drained commuters sift through compartments in search of a spot, and once found, they find it difficult to let go. Something similar happened lately on the Delhi Metro. An old video that is again doing rounds on social media shows two ladies fighting with each other over the seating arrangement. While one is sitting comfortably on the seat, the other is trying to find a place for herself, and this is where the drama starts.

Watch it here:

The video was posted on Facebook by user named Shubham Sharma Marmagya. Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather nearly 300,000 views. Of course, netizens considered this woman's behaviour to be insensitive and strange. Some mocked her for being impolite.

“Desh mein intolerance has increased sooo much" commented a Facebook user. Another person wrote, “Pepper spray ka live prachaar lag rha Jaise Roadways ki Bus me Manjan ka hota tha ."

A similar incident occurred when a boy and a girl were seen having a heated fight inside the metro. As if that wasn't enough, the girl slapped the boy numerous times as he yelled back at her. It all began when the girl claimed to have purchased a T-shirt from Zara for Rs 1000, but the boy objected, claiming that it couldn't have cost more than Rs 150. The girl, clearly irritated, slapped the boy. The boy cautioned her and told her that she was in a public area. When the girl refused to stop, the lad slapped her as well.