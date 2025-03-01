While the world’s press and White House officials were witnessing the Trump Zelensky fight, many users on X shared funny videos and Trump Zelensky meeting meme showing their reactions to the Trump-Zelensky Row.

US President Donald Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wasn’t a usual diplomatic meeting between two world leaders. It started briefly with the diplomatic formalities but soon turned into a heated debate, then into a fight and shouting match and then the Ukrainian counterpart was asked to leave. The oval office meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy began with warm greetings but turned into a fight when Vice President JD Vance and Zelenskyy disagreed and fought over the role of diplomacy in resolving Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump Zelensky Meeting Memes

While the world’s press and White House officials were witnessing the fight, netizens were having their own time taking digs at the showdown. Many users on X shared funny videos and Trump Zelensky meeting meme showing their reactions to the Trump-Zelensky Row. They shared their reactions by making Trump Zelensky fight memes taking in consideration Trump Zelensky Argument. While some used Bollywood scenes to depict their fight, some posted AI-generated content to show how Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy would look in a physical fight.

Netizens shared funny Trump Zelensky memes that went viral. In one of them a user shared a picture of Zelenskyy talking to Joe Biden with the text, “When your grandpa talks to you” and another picture with Trump talking to Zelenskyy with the text “When your dad talks to you”. Another wrote with a Bollywood song scene, “Putin listening to the conversation between Zelensky and Trump Vance.” Some of them posted a picture of Zelenskyy in a very small aircraft taking flight with the caption, “Zelenskyy is headed home.”

Putin listening to the conversation between Zelensky and Trump Vance pic.twitter.com/9k7MWKfnil February 28, 2025

kkkkkkkkkkk Briguem Trump vs Zelensky

Round 1 FIGHT !!!! pic.twitter.com/a3yt4n6RjV — SAM (@serioussambr) March 1, 2025

Trump Zelensky meeting row

While JD Vance was emphasising the need for diplomacy and the fact that America had always believed in diplomacy which will ultimately solve the problem, Zelenskyy showed disagreement with him. He asked him that “nobody stopped Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014” while he was occupying Ukraine. He further said that Russia broke the ceasefire, killed many Ukrainians. “He broke the ceasefire, he killed our people, and he didn't exchange prisoners. We signed the exchange of prisoners. But he didn't do it. What kind of diplomacy, JD, you are speaking about? What do you mean?"

To Zelensky’s arguments, both Vance and Donald Trump called him “disrespectful to America”. Trump said, “You are either going to make a deal or we're out and if we are out, you will fight it out. I don't think it's going to be pretty”.

Trump and Zelensky were set to sign a deal that would have created a joint US-Ukraine fund investing in extracting the country's rare-earth mineral supply. Friday's meeting was supposed to ink a deal on rare earth minerals which are used to make a variety of tech products.