Comedian hilariously imagines Donald Trump’s India visit mimicking his style to highlight tuk-tuks, street scenes, and American fast food in a viral video.

A comedian recently took to social media to share a humorous portrayal of what it might be like if President-elect Donald Trump visited India. Austin Nasso, known for his spot-on celebrity impressions, mimicked Trump’s distinctive tone, mannerisms, and delivery, bringing the former president’s style to life in a satirical clip that quickly gained traction online.

In the video, Nasso embodies Trump’s persona as he imagines the president-elect experiencing India for the first time. Referring to India’s famous auto-rickshaws, known locally as ‘tuk-tuks,’ Nasso-as-Trump says with exaggerated enthusiasm, “It’s incredible. They have tuk-tuks and tiny trucks. Wow. They are so tiny, they are like Legos.” The joke captures Trump’s tendency to marvel at the ordinary with exaggerated excitement, a detail that social media users found both hilarious and realistic.

The video then cuts to Nasso’s Trump observing a street with familiar Western fast-food brands like KFC, Starbucks, and Subway. In his Trump impression, Nasso remarks, “In India, they have the most incredible cuisine we’ve ever seen. We love to see it,” subtly poking fun at the way global franchises have expanded to all corners of the world, blending American corporate culture with local settings.

Captioned “He loves India,” the video continued to receive enthusiastic responses, with viewers praising Nasso’s mimicry as “brilliant” and “spot-on.” Nasso’s video comes as Trump prepares for his inauguration on January 20, 2025, marking his second term and a major political comeback.

