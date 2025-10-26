FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Trump’s energetic moves in Malaysia go viral, internet say ‘popcorn's ready’

Trump has arrived in Malaysia for the ASEAN summit, his first visit to the Asia-Pacific region since his re-election.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 05:48 PM IST

Trump’s energetic moves in Malaysia go viral, internet say ‘popcorn's ready’
President Donald Trump arrived in the Malaysian capital amid much fanfare after a 23-hour journey from Washington. In a viral video, the 79-year-old is seen dancing to the beat of drums on the airport tarmac after disembarking from Air Force One. Trump's energetic moves entertain the crowd around him.

Trump has arrived in Malaysia for the ASEAN summit, his first visit to the Asia-Pacific region since his re-election.

He can be seen dancing with dancers dressed in vibrant costumes representing Malaysia's major ethnic groups, including Malay, Chinese, Indian, and Borneo indigenous people. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also joined Trump and swayed to the tunes.

 

 

Eric Dougherty shared a video of Trump dancing with Malaysian dancers. The caption read, "Awesome! The moment President Trump spotted the Malaysian dancers and joined them! It's impossible not to love it."

The video has been viewed more than 2.1 million times, and many Trump fans are praising the president's energy, style, and rhythm. One wrote, "He only has one dance move, but he nailed it." Another commented, "I loved it."

A third user said, "Only Trump can turn a diplomatic event into a dance party. I have to admit, it was pretty good!"

A fourth user asked, "You can't deny the president has style and rhythm. I give it a 9 out of 10. What do you say?"

