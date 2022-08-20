Search icon
'Truly inspirational': Visually impaired children participate in 'dahi-handi', netizens applaud viral video

A video of the "dahi-handi" event appeared on social media during Janmashtami celebrations and quickly gained popularity.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 04:23 PM IST

Photo: Twitter (Screengrab)

Maharashtra celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with great enthusiasm and devotion, and 'dahi-handi' festivities were held all over the state. Thousands of spectators gathered at different grounds, chowks, roads, or societies to watch the Govinda groups fervently eye the "dahi-handis" and the accompanying prize money.

 

 

A video of the "dahi-handi" event appeared on social media during Janmashtami celebrations and quickly gained popularity. The students who were performing and taking part in the Mumbai "dahi-handi" celebration were visually challenged. It's reported that the kids in the viral video attend Victoria Memorial School for the Blind. Despite their physical capabilities, the children organised "Dahi Handi" and built a human pyramid.

In the viral video, a student is shown using his teachers' assistance to build a pyramid with kids. He then succeeded in smashing the clay pot. Water poured down as he did, and the rest of the crowd cheered in support.

The viral video was shared by Twitter user Harsh Goenka. Since being posted, the viral post has received over 82,000 views and more than 3,000 likes. Internet users praised the efforts of children. One user wrote, "Krishna is their light. Blessed are those divine kids. While another said, "Truly inspirational."

