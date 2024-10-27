A viral video features a specially-abled Zomato delivery agent riding a scooter to deliver food, inspiring viewers with his determination.

A Zomato delivery agent has captured the hearts of many across social media, becoming a beacon of inspiration for his determination and grit despite facing significant physical challenges. A viral video showcasing his remarkable ability to deliver food on a scooter without hands has touched the hearts of netizens, sparking a wave of admiration and respect.

In the video shared by an X user, the delivery agent is seen skillfully navigating his scooter. When asked if he can ride, he simply smiles and shakes his head in affirmation, demonstrating his confidence and positivity. The social media user expressed their joy in witnessing his determination, stating, “Bahut hi achha laga uncle aapko dekh ke (It was nice to see you uncle),” to which the agent responded with a warm smile before riding off.

As the video gained traction, comments flooded in praising the delivery agent for his resilience. Many users highlighted how he defies the odds, serving as a real-life hero for those who often find themselves overwhelmed by their circumstances. One user remarked, “Respect for such heroes. They teach us that we should not blame our situations in life,” while another added, “God bless the Hero who defies all odds life has given him. True Hero. Salute to you, sir.”

However, amidst the praise, some viewers expressed concerns about safety, urging the agent to wear a helmet while riding. Comments such as, “Hats off to his courage and efforts, but he should wear a helmet for safety,” reflect the community’s care for his well-being.