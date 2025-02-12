'Qala' actress Tripti Dimri is painting the town red in Maldives, sharing pictures from her beach vacay on Instagram.

The 30-year-old actress is just serving major beachwear goals with her vibrant outfits, catching attention of many. Meanwhile, in one of her latest posts, she was seen wearing a black and white swimsuit, slaying in a messy bun.

"When you thought you were starring in a peaceful indie film..but the kite had other plans….", she captioned the post.

But what we are really crushing over is her gorgeous swimsuit, totally worth adding to your wardrobe.

Dimri's swimsuit featured a deep plunging neckline and a flexible silhouette, perfectly accentuating her goregeous curves. One of the key highlights of her outfit was a stylish white belt.

She layered it with a black netted shrug, giving out beachy vibes.

If you're obsessed with Tripti Dimri's swimsuit and want to steal her looks, let us help you. The swimsuit featuring in her latest post is from a well-known brand called 'Marks and Spencer' that comes with a super-affordable price tag of Rs 1,390.