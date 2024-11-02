A video of a woman stealing Halloween candy kept for children in Canada has gone viral on the internet, sparking reactions from netizens.

As India was immersed in Diwali festivities, the West was equally lit up for Halloween celebrations. Meanwhile, a video of a woman stealing Halloween candy kept for children in Canada has gone viral on the internet, sparking reactions from netizens.

Dressed in salwar-kameez, the woman was captured moving from house to house in Cornell locality of Markham, Ontario, stealing candy or even emptying bowls of treats, intended for trick-or-treat tradition.

Trick or Steal spotted in Markham, Ontario last night.



What is going on?



pic.twitter.com/EFadsilC31 — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) November 1, 2024

The incident, caught on CCTV, was unfolded during the Halloween celebrations. Harrison Faulkner, a media personality and host of The Faulkner Show, shared the viral clip on 'X' and captioned, "Trick or Steal spotted in Markham, Ontario last night. What is going on?"

The post got viral in no time and garnered over 5 lakh views on social media. Many users speculated the woman's ethnicity, claiming that the woman was a native of India. However, the claims are still unverified.

Here's how netizens reacted

"She must've been confused and thought it was a food bank", an user hilariously commented.

"Until people behaving this way see real consequences, it won’t stop", another user wrote.

A third joined, "I hope she’s arrested. All the neighbours need to do is compare notes and track her all the way down the street cause everybody’s got CCTV now."