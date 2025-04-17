In his post, the vlogger expressed his dismay, saying, “Don’t get happy thinking of Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka.

A recent Instagram post by a travel vlogger, On Road Indian, has sparked a widespread online conversation after he shared his frustrations about the struggles of holding an Indian passport. The video, which quickly went viral, highlights the difficulties many Indian passport holders face when attempting to travel to various countries. The vlogger opened up about being repeatedly denied entry despite having the proper documentation and a clean travel history.

In his post, the vlogger expressed his dismay, saying, “Don’t get happy thinking of Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka. Our passports are of no use in difficult countries.” He recounted a specific incident in Jordan, where he was denied entry due to visa issues. His frustration was further evident when he shared how countries are increasingly revoking visa-free or visa-on-arrival privileges for Indian passport holders, a trend he described as a growing issue.

The vlogger's use of the phrase “Har jagah entry denied” (entry denied everywhere) resonated with many viewers who shared similar experiences. He mentioned that even though Indian passport holders are often treated with suspicion at border controls, they still enjoy recognition due to cultural icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. "But when it comes to documents, they never trust us," he lamented.

The video also brought attention to the stricter travel regulations for Indian passport holders. For instance, Indians heading to Egypt now need an invitation letter, and while China offers a 24-hour visa-free transit to Indians, other nationals can stay up to 10 days. These inconsistencies were highlighted as evidence of the struggles faced by many Indian travellers.

The video has since garnered millions of views, with many viewers expressing their agreement. "Bitter truth! Finally, someone who acknowledged the challenges Indian passport holders face with global mobility," wrote one user. "We don’t deserve it because of our uncivilised behaviour," said another. Meanwhile, some commenters blamed the broader issues on the actions of people within the country, with one adding, "It is the impact of the stupid things we do in our country." However, others defended their own experiences, with one individual stating, "As an Indian, I have never experienced such rejection."

The video has already amassed 7 million views and 5 lakh reactions, sparking a larger debate online about the perceived limitations of the Indian passport. While opinions remain divided, the conversation about the challenges faced by Indian passport holders continues to unfold across social media.

