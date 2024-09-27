Travel on Yamuna Expressway to become expensive due to increase in toll charges, now you will have to pay Rs...

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) announced a toll rate hike of up to 12% on the Yamuna Expressway, which connects Greater Noida to Agra. The new toll rates will be effective from October 1, 2024.

For two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and registered tractors, the toll will increase to Rs 1.50 per kilometre from the earlier rate of Rs 1.25/km. Cars, jeeps, and light motor vehicles will now pay Rs 2.95/km, up from Rs 2.6/km. Buses and trucks will face a toll of Rs 4.6/km, compared to Rs 4.15/km earlier. Heavy vehicles will be charged Rs 14.25/km, up from Rs 12.90/km, while oversized vehicles will pay Rs 18.35/km, up from Rs 16.60/km.

Since the expressway’s opening in 2012, toll rate decisions were initially made by the Uttar Pradesh government. However, in 2015, the responsibility for approving hikes was handed to Yeida. In its recent board meeting, Yeida approved the hike to ensure the operator collects around Rs 1 crore daily, according to reports.

The Suraksha Group, which took over the operations from debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech Limited, currently manages the expressway and its toll.

Jaypee Infratech built the expressway in 2012 and also received land to develop around 30,000 apartments in Noida and Greater Noida. After a prolonged legal dispute, the Suraksha Group acquired all these assets in June 2024, according to a Hindustan Times report.