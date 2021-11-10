Transgender folk dancer Matha B Manjamma Jogati's gesture while receiving Padma Shri from President goes viral - WATCH

President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma Vibhushans to six eminent persons, Padma Bhushan to 10 persons, and Padma Shri to 92 from across multiple fields for 2021 on Tuesday.

The awards were presented by the President at the civil investiture ceremony held in two parts, of 45 minutes each in the morning and evening, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were present. On Monday, the Padma awards for 2020 were presented in a similar fashion, in two parts in view of the pandemic situation.

Among the Padma Shri awardees was transgender folk dancer Matha B Manjamma Jogati who received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday (November 9). According to the President's Secretariat, Manjamma Jogati received Padma Shri for being instrumental in popularizing the folk art forms practised in rural Karnataka, Maharashtra and parts of Andhra Pradesh. However, what caught everyone's attention was her gesture before receiving the award.

As the first transwoman President of Karnataka Janapada Academy approached President Kovind, she made a gesture that people say was to wish the President luck.

News agency ANI shared the video on Twitter, which is receiving a lot of love from netizens.

#WATCH | Transgender folk dancer of Jogamma heritage and the first transwoman President of Karnataka Janapada Academy, Matha B Manjamma Jogati receives the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/SNzp9aFkre — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

"Truly and Absolutely Peoples Padma," a Twitter user expressed.

"Saw the video where she was giving blessings to hon'ble president, that showed both our tradition and her simplicity. Congratulations to her for being conferred with 4th highest civilian honour of country," a Twitter user said.