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‘Train your replacements’: Woman shares ‘humiliating’ post after being fired from company

In a shocking workplace experience, a woman claimed that she was fired from her company, only to be asked to return and train her replacements.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 11, 2026, 09:08 PM IST

‘Train your replacements’: Woman shares ‘humiliating’ post after being fired from company
A woman shared 'humiliating' experience of her workplace
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In a shocking workplace experience, a woman claimed that she was fired from her company, only to be asked to return and train her replacements. Yes, you read it right! In a social media post, a woman shared her experience with a company where she initially felt 'invisible' despite giving her '100 percent' to it. Later, she was fired but asked to come back only to train her replacements. The woman accepted the offer to maintain continuity in her CV. She termed this situation as 'uncomfortable and a bit humiliating'.

 

When a woman was fired and asked to train her replacements

 

In a post shared on Reddit, a woman shared, ''Last year, I was working at a company and genuinely giving my 100%. I stayed for a few months and did my job well, but from the beginning, something felt off. For example, every new person would usually be introduced in the team channels, but I was never posted or properly introduced. It might sound small, but it made me feel kind of invisible from the start.''

 

''Also, people in the same role as me were included in meetings that I wasn't invited to. Sometimes colleagues would even ask why I wasn't there, which was honestly uncomfortable and a bit humiliating. What made it even more confusing is that a few months later, they contacted me again and asked me to come back temporarily because they needed help,'' she added.

 

Further sharing about how she is no more emotionaly connected with the job and wants to move forward, she added ''Now I'm back, and it's a really strange position to be in. I'm supporting people who were hired after me, and they're the ones assigning me daily tasks and telling me what to do. I'm not emotionally attached to the job anymore, and I just want to move forward and find the role I actually want. But I can't lie the whole situation does feel a bit humiliating when I really think about it. It's also kind of humbling in a weird way.''

 

Netizens' reaction

Reacting to her post, one social media user wrote, ''When they asked you to come back and train your replacements, you probably should have started charging consulting fees. $200/hr, here we go.''

''In the nicest way possible, you need to grow a backbone and advocate for yourself. Being left out of team channels is one thing, fine, maybe an accident. But being left out of meetings and sharply criticised is a pattern,'' wrote another.

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