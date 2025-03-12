Some Pro-Baloch groups have massively shared a video claiming that it has captured the scenes of the attack and the train hijack. The video was surfaced online sometime after the incident of train hijack in Balochistan.

Some Pro-Baloch groups have massively shared a video claiming that it has captured the scenes of the attack and the Pakistan train hijack. The video was surfaced online sometime after the incident of train hijack in Balochistan, under Pakistan’s regime, where alleged Baloch gunmen fired at the Jaffar Express train on March 11. Those who shared the video also call it the first video showing the horrific incident.

Viral video of Jaffar Express hijack

The viral video of the incident captures a train traversing a rugged, mountainous region, seemingly in Balochistan. Just few minutes after, the front coaches of the train were seen producing black smoke due to a blast. After this, few armed men came to the scene, said to be Baloch activists, in what was turned out to be an incident of hijacking the train and taking the passengers hostage. The train stopped there. Neither the Baloch armed men nor Pakistan’s government gave any official statement regarding the viral video.

Latest from #BLA

The Jaffar Express Pakistan train incident

Pakistan local media reported that the Jaffar Express train was on its way from Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when it came under intense firing in Balochistan. Over 450 passengers and staff are feared to have been taken hostage, local media reported. According to the statement issued by the BLA, it was noted that not a single BLA fighter has been injured or killed.

The Baloch Liberation Army in a statement on Tuesday, claimed that it is holding 182 passengers as hostages on-bound the Jaffar Express for the past six hours and has killed 20 military personnel. “After capturing the Jaffar Express, the fighters of the Baloch Liberation Army have taken 182 hostages who have been in our custody for the past six hours. During this operation, an additional eight Pakistani military personnel were eliminated, bringing the total number of enemy casualties to over 20”, the BLA said in its statement.

In its statement it also noted that it is confronting Pakistani Air Force with the BLA fighters using anti-aircraft artillery.

Security forces rescued 155 hostages from terrorist captivity on Wednesday, including men, women, and children. The freed passengers of the Jaffar Express were escorted to Quetta under stringent security measures, where anxious family members awaited their arrival at the station, ARY News reported.



