The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Alia Bhatt reveals Karan Johar predicted her relationship with Ranbir, says 'jab hum...'

Watch Video: Man risks life to take selfie with toy train, what happens next might leave you shocked

Indictment details shocking charges of Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'using power' to build empire of sex trafficking, prostitution

This low-budget film with no superstar is highest-grossing Hindi film ever; beat Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dangal

Echoes of 1996: Are pager bomb tactics back in Israel-Hezbollah war?

Watch video: Train engine runs off track on Bihar field, Congress says...

Congress party has slammed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for inaction on the railway safety concerns

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

Watch video: Train engine runs off track on Bihar field, Congress says...
A train engine came off the tracks and was left in a field in Bihar’s Gaya district on Friday evening, September 14. The locomotive, which had no attached coaches, was on a loop line moving towards Gaya when the train developed some sort of technical problem and ran off the tracks at Raghunathpur village in between Wazirganj station and Kolhna halt.

According to the eyewitnesses, the sight of the engine running through the field was amusing and confusing. Videos uploaded on the internet depict the engine sliding across the land before it halted after passing through a barrier.
 

Fortunately, people were not hurt due to this strange occurrence that happened in the country. Onlookers who were in the area rushed to the scene, with most of them recording videos that went viral on the social media platforms. This led to many people making jokes about trains running over fields, which was rather funny despite the fact that it was a serious occurrence.

Railway authorities moved quickly to the scene to provide a relief team to evaluate the situation and start the recovery process. Enquiries are being conducted to establish the circumstances that led to the locomotive going astray. The occurrence has led to concerns on the measures taken to ensure safety of railways, especially in the wake of another derailment of the Magadh Express train in the Buxar district a few days ago.

Political responses have also been observed; the Congress party has slammed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for inaction on the railway safety concerns. They posted the viral video with the caption that read, ‘Another day, another negligence in the railway system.’

While investigations are still being conducted, authorities are happy that the accident involved a freight engine and not a passenger train that could have resulted in more serious losses.

 

