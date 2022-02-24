Train driver suspended for stopping train to collect Alwar's famous kachoris

The bizarre incident of a loco pilot reportedly stopping the train at a railway crossing in Rajasthan, just to collect a packet of kachori, may not prove to be all that funny for him. The video of the incident went viral on social media drawing widespread condemnation from users.

After it went viral, authorities launched an investigation into the incident. The Divisional Railway Manager of Jaipur, Narendra Kumar, has now suspended five people - two loco-pilots, two gatemen and an instructor over the incident.

It has now come to the notice that this is not a lone incident. At Alwar's Daudpur crossing, the gates are lowered every day at around 8 am so that kachoris can be delivered to the train driver. It is the railway personnel posted at the crossing who buy the kachori from a nearby shop and deliver it to the driver sitting in the train.

How the incident unfolded?

A loco pilot brings the train to a halt at Alwar's Daudpur railway crossing.

On either side, commuters wait patiently as one man approaches the train.

He hands over a packet of Alwar's famous khastakachori to someone in the engine compartment.

After this, the loco pilot blows the horn and the train starts moving again.

This time the loco pilot's reckless behaviour was documented and shared online by someone.