The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a new directive to all telecom companies. As per the order, telecom providers must publish detailed network maps on their websites. These maps will clearly indicate areas where their network services, including wireless and broadband, are available. This initiative aims to make it easier for users to understand the availability of telecom services in their area.

The new directive comes under TRAI's Quality of Service (QoS) framework, which focuses on improving telecom services. According to TRAI, having accurate information about mobile network coverage is essential. It helps users make informed decisions and ensures they know about the availability and quality of services in their locality.

The maps will also highlight non-coverage areas where service quality may be inadequate.

TRAI's order requires telecom providers to clearly mark areas with wireless and broadband services on their maps. Users can access this information with a simple click on the company’s website. This transparency will allow customers to plan their telecom needs better, eliminating confusion about network availability.

TRAI has also recommended that companies include an option for users to provide feedback directly through the maps. Customers can report whether a network is available or not in specific areas, similar to Google Maps' user feedback feature. This will enable better communication between users and service providers, improving overall network quality.