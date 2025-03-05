The tourists were enjoying their safari when their guide spotted something incredible - a zebra in the middle of giving birth.

A rare and beautiful moment was caught on camera at South Africa’s Kruger National Park when a zebra gave birth in front of a group of tourists. The video, shared by safari visitor Amy Dippold on Instagram, quickly went viral, leaving viewers amazed.

The tourists were enjoying their safari when their guide spotted something incredible—a zebra in the middle of giving birth. The group watched quietly as the baby zebra was born. Within minutes, the newborn tried to stand up, something baby zebras must do quickly to stay safe in the wild.

Some people online asked if the tourists were too close to the zebra. Amy replied that their guide had years of experience and made sure they kept a safe distance. She also said, “The zoom on my camera works REALLY well, and we were so quiet. The zebra was so unbothered that they stayed close even after the baby could walk.”

Watch

Reactions online

The video received many emotional responses. One person commented, “Omg!!! That is absolutely incredible that you got to witness that!” Another wrote, “This made me so teary, so beautiful!” Many were amazed at how quickly the baby zebra could stand, with one saying, “It blows my mind how quickly they can stand after being born!”

