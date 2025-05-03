The situation quickly turned terrifying when the "statue" moved and attacked him.

A recent incident at an Indonesian wildlife park has gone viral after a tourist mistook a real crocodile for a statue. The 39-year-old man from Jakarta climbed into the crocodile’s enclosure, eager to take a selfie with what he believed was a sculpture.

However, the situation quickly turned terrifying when the "statue" moved and attacked him. The crocodile bit his leg, leaving him with serious injuries. Park staff swiftly came to his aid, and the man was rushed to the hospital where he received more than 50 stitches.

Social media users were quick to react, calling the man "dumb" for not noticing the difference between a real crocodile and a statue. Many criticized his disregard for safety, as the enclosure was clearly marked with warning signs.

The incident has sparked debate online, with some pointing out the dangers of interacting with wild animals in such a careless manner. Despite the man's painful ordeal, the viral video of the attack has gained significant attention, with many commenting on the man's seemingly avoidable mistake.

The park has since reinforced its security and safety measures to ensure such incidents do not happen again. Meanwhile, netizens continue to share their opinions, with some calling it a clear case of "selfie obsession" gone wrong.

