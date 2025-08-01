Solar Eclipse on August 2, 2025? Know truth behind viral claims, it is on...

There have been claims on social media that a total solar eclipse will take place on August 2. However, the claims are incorrect: United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration has clarified that a total eclipse is due, but not this year. Read on to know more.

There have been claims on social media that a total solar eclipse will take place on August 2. However, the claims are incorrect: United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has clarified that a total eclipse is due, but not this year. The rare phenomenon will actually take place on August 2, 2027, and is being described as the "eclipse of the century."

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse is a rare celestial event in which the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking the sunlight and casting a shadow on our planet. There are several types of solar eclipses, including total solar eclipse (such as the one on August 2, 2027), annual solar eclipse, partial solar eclipse, and hybrid solar eclipse. Researchers and scientists use solar eclipses to study the Sun's behaviour, while stargazers enjoy the scarce sightings. A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon perfectly aligns to completely block the Sun. During this brief period, the sky darkens to the extent as if it were dawn or dusk.

Is there any solar eclipse in 2025?

According to NASA, the next solar eclipse will take place on September 21 this year. A partial solar eclipse, it will be visible in Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, and the Atlantic Ocean. After that, an annular solar eclipse will occur on February 17, 2026. The total solar eclipse on August 2, 2027 will be visible in countries and regions such as British Indian Ocean Territory, Algeria, Egypt, Gibraltar, Libya, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Spain, Sudan, Tunisia, Yemen, and Afghanistan.