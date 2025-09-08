Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 wows skywatchers, first images of 'Blood Moon' surface

Tonight, we are witnessing the longest eclipse in years and the first 'Blood Moon' since 2018.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: A lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan in India, is a natural event that holds deep cultural and religious significance. A Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun, and the Earth's shadow falls on the Moon, making it appear dark and red.

Tonight, we witnessed the longest eclipse in years and the first 'Blood Moon' since 2018.

Many were eager to see the "blood moon", a rare and stunning sight.

Stunning eclipse images

People from different parts of the world shared stunning sights of the eclipse. Have a look here:

Also read: Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: What to do after Chandra Grahan is over?