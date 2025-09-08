Former PM HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna gets THIS job in prison, will earn Rs...
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 wows skywatchers, first images of 'Blood Moon' surface
Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha enters Salman Khan show as first wild card contestant
Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff-starrer stays steady, Vivek Agnihotri film continues to struggle
iPhone 17 series design leaked by case maker, includes 17 Air, Pro and Pro Max
'Why was that file closed?': Yograj Singh sparks controversy with match fixing remarks, namedrops Kapil Dev
Donald Trump announces he is ready to impose additional sanctions on Russia, says...
Good news for passengers! Indian Railways to soon launch first-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper train on THIS route
England shatter ODI record with 342-run victory over South Africa in Southampton; Proteas clinch series 2-1
Grand wedding entry turns awkward as groom lifts bride and falls, video goes viral
VIRAL
Tonight, we are witnessing the longest eclipse in years and the first 'Blood Moon' since 2018.
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: A lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan in India, is a natural event that holds deep cultural and religious significance. A Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun, and the Earth's shadow falls on the Moon, making it appear dark and red.
Tonight, we witnessed the longest eclipse in years and the first 'Blood Moon' since 2018.
Many were eager to see the "blood moon", a rare and stunning sight.
People from different parts of the world shared stunning sights of the eclipse. Have a look here:
September 7, 2025
September 7, 2025
September 7, 2025
September 7, 2025
September 7, 2025
Also read: Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: What to do after Chandra Grahan is over?