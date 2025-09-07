Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: What to do after Chandra Grahan is over?

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Tonight, we will witness the longest eclipse in years and the first 'Blood Moon' since 2018.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: A lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan in India, is a natural event that holds deep cultural and religious significance. A Lunar Eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun, and Earth's shadow falls on the Moon, making it appear dark and red.

The eclipse begins at 8:58 PM today and will last until 2:25 AM on September 8. The total phase, when the Moon fully turns red, will take place from 11:01 PM to 12:23 AM, lasting for 82 minutes.

In Indian tradition, people follow certain rituals once the eclipse ends. These practices are based on beliefs about cleansing, good health, and positivity.

Here are some common practices followed after a Chandra Grahan:

Take a Bath:

It is believed that bathing after the eclipse helps remove negative energies and restores purity. Many people wash their clothes as well.

Clean the House:

Cleaning the living space after the eclipse is considered important for removing any lingering negativity and ensuring a fresh environment.

Cook Fresh Food:

Food prepared before the eclipse is often discarded, and fresh meals are cooked after it ends. This is rooted in the belief that the eclipse affects the purity of food.

Offer Prayers:

Many people visit temples or pray at home once the eclipse is over. Special mantras are chanted, and offerings are made for peace and well-being.

Charity and Donations:

Donating food, clothes, or money after an eclipse is considered auspicious. It is believed to bring blessings and good fortune.

Although in many Indian households, families follow these traditions, scientists view an eclipse as a natural celestial event that is harmless.

