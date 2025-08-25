'Tossed in the air about 20 feet...': Horrifying Video shows a Traffic Policeman being hit by a speeding Ertiga on Delhi Meerut Expressway—WATCH

Delhi-Meerut Expressway: CCTV footage of the crash shows the speeding Ertiga changing lanes at random before striking with the officer.

Viral Video: A traffic cop was killed by a speeding Ertiga in a deadly collision on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway while trying to stop it, which raised concerns about the officer's conduct and positioning. Critics point out that although the driver is clearly at fault, police officers shouldn't be stationed in the center of a fast-moving highway and should stop cars using safer techniques, such blocking the road with their police cars rather than crashing into a moving vehicle.

Critics Pointed Finger At The Cop

The main question is why a traffic cop was standing in the middle of a fast-moving highway. Expressway shoulders are not for regular traffic stops; they are for emergencies and breakdowns. Critics argue that rather than riskily "jumping in front of" a fast car to stop it, police should use safer strategies such utilizing their cars to form a barrier or indicating from a safe distance. The incident raises serious concerns for all parties concerned since it may indicate that police personnels assigned to stop cars on expressways are not properly trained or following safety procedures.

Ultimately, who is at fault?

The driver of the Ertiga was at blame for driving recklessly and at a fast speed, according to witnesses to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway incident. Although the driver's actions were the main cause of the incident, there are valid concerns regarding the police officer's protocol and safety precautions. However, according to sources, Constable Vipin Kumar was managing traffic at the IPEM College departure point of the expressway because of a high vehicle density and VIP movement. In contrast to being "in the middle of the expressway," he was positioned adjacent to an entrance/exit, a known spot for traffic control and potential congestion.

A Traffic Policeman was hit by a speeding Ertiga on Delhi Meerut Expressway. The driver is definitely at fault but what about the Policemen? Why they were standing at the middle of an expressway. And, what was the need for him to move right when the speeding Ertiga approached… pic.twitter.com/AyvZAPXwkb — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) August 23, 2025

Social media users have been sharing CCTV footage of the collision, which shows the speeding Ertiga changing lanes randomly before colliding with the officer. This implies the officer did not intentionally jump in front of a fast-moving car, but rather responded in the heat of the moment to an unpredictable maneuver by a careless driver. Controlling traffic flow and ensuring safety are the responsibilities of a traffic constable, which occasionally necessitates making snap decisions in risky circumstances. The driver was allegedly intoxicated and driving between 120 and 130 km/h.