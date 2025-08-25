Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Supermodel Gigi Hadid skincare routine revealed: Spot treatments, calming face masks, exfoliation, more

From Mahavatar Narsimha to HIT 3: 5 best South Indian movies that won hearts in 2025 so far

Daisy Shah turns 41: Celebrating actress who rose from backstage dancer to leading lady in Bollywood

Sanju Samson's blazing 42-ball century sends strong message to Shubman Gill ahead of Asia Cup 2025, watch RR star's chill celebration

Kerala Congress suspends Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from party's primary membership following 'obscene conduct' allegations

SC orders Samay Raina and four others to apologise for insensitive jokes about disabilities

'Tossed in the air about 20 feet...': Horrifying Video shows a Traffic Policeman being hit by a speeding Ertiga on Delhi Meerut Expressway—WATCH

Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched: Check prices in India, US, Europe

Job seekers alert! THIS e-commerce company to hire over 2.2 lakh workers across tier 2, tier 3 cities in India

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: What makes Mumbai’s most famous Ganpati idol so special? History, faith and devotion explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Supermodel Gigi Hadid skincare routine revealed: Spot treatments, calming face masks, exfoliation, more

Supermodel Gigi Hadid skincare routine revealed: Spot treatments, face masks

From Mahavatar Narsimha to HIT 3: 5 best South Indian movies that won hearts in 2025 so far

5 best South Indian movies that won hearts in 2025 so far

Daisy Shah turns 41: Celebrating actress who rose from backstage dancer to leading lady in Bollywood

Daisy Shah turns 41: Celebrating actress who rose from backstage dancer to

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeViral

VIRAL

'Tossed in the air about 20 feet...': Horrifying Video shows a Traffic Policeman being hit by a speeding Ertiga on Delhi Meerut Expressway—WATCH

Delhi-Meerut Expressway: CCTV footage of the crash shows the speeding Ertiga changing lanes at random before striking with the officer.

Latest News

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 01:41 PM IST

'Tossed in the air about 20 feet...': Horrifying Video shows a Traffic Policeman being hit by a speeding Ertiga on Delhi Meerut Expressway—WATCH
A speeding Ertiga struck a traffic police officer on the Delhi-Merut Expressway.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Viral Video: A traffic cop was killed by a speeding Ertiga in a deadly collision on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway while trying to stop it, which raised concerns about the officer's conduct and positioning. Critics point out that although the driver is clearly at fault, police officers shouldn't be stationed in the center of a fast-moving highway and should stop cars using safer techniques, such blocking the road with their police cars rather than crashing into a moving vehicle.

Critics Pointed Finger At The Cop

The main question is why a traffic cop was standing in the middle of a fast-moving highway. Expressway shoulders are not for regular traffic stops; they are for emergencies and breakdowns. Critics argue that rather than riskily "jumping in front of" a fast car to stop it, police should use safer strategies such utilizing their cars to form a barrier or indicating from a safe distance. The incident raises serious concerns for all parties concerned since it may indicate that police personnels assigned to stop cars on expressways are not properly trained or following safety procedures.

Ultimately, who is at fault?

The driver of the Ertiga was at blame for driving recklessly and at a fast speed, according to witnesses to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway incident. Although the driver's actions were the main cause of the incident, there are valid concerns regarding the police officer's protocol and safety precautions. However, according to sources, Constable Vipin Kumar was managing traffic at the IPEM College departure point of the expressway because of a high vehicle density and VIP movement. In contrast to being "in the middle of the expressway," he was positioned adjacent to an entrance/exit, a known spot for traffic control and potential congestion.

Social media users have been sharing CCTV footage of the collision, which shows the speeding Ertiga changing lanes randomly before colliding with the officer. This implies the officer did not intentionally jump in front of a fast-moving car, but rather responded in the heat of the moment to an unpredictable maneuver by a careless driver. Controlling traffic flow and ensuring safety are the responsibilities of a traffic constable, which occasionally necessitates making snap decisions in risky circumstances. The driver was allegedly intoxicated and driving between 120 and 130 km/h.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anil Ambani denies allegations after CBI raids in bank fraud case, says 'he has been selectively singled out’
Anil Ambani denies allegations after CBI raids in bank fraud case, says 'he has
Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj REJECTS Salman Khan's film for BB trophy: 'Outsiders ke liye...'
Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek REJECTS Salman Khan's film for BB trophy
Captain Cool MS Dhoni takes his customised 'army-themed' Hummer for a spin in Ranchi, video goes viral
MS Dhoni takes his customised 'army-themed' Hummer for a spin in Ranchi - Watch
Flamingo FP-5: Ukraine's new Long-Range Missile can strike deeper in Russia with 3,000-Km range, more powerful than US's Tomahawk, know weight, speed more
Flamingo FP-5: Ukraine's new Long-Range Missile can strike deeper in Russia with
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly embarks on new chapter, becomes head coach of....
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly embarks on new chapter, becomes head coach
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE