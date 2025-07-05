Top 5 countries with world’s biggest oil reserves – see who ranks first

These five countries hold the largest oil reserves in the world and play a key role in global energy and economy.

Crude oil is one of the most important natural resources in the world. It powers industries, fuels transportation, and plays a key role in global trade and energy consumption. Because of this, countries with the largest oil reserves hold significant influence on the world economy, global energy markets, and international policies.

In this article, we examine the top five countries with the largest proven oil reserves, their strategic importance, and their role in global oil organizations, such as OPEC and OPEC+.

Top 5 Countries with the Largest Oil Reserves

Rank Country Proven Oil Reserves (Billion Barrels) OPEC Member

1 Venezuela 303 Yes

2 Saudi Arabia 267 Yes

3 Iran 209 Yes

4 Canada 163 No

5 Iraq 145 Yes

1. Venezuela – 303 Billion Barrels

Venezuela has the world’s largest oil reserves. Most of its oil is extra heavy crude, which is difficult and expensive to refine. Although rich in oil, the country struggles to make full use of its resources due to economic and political issues. Still, Venezuela remains a key member of OPEC.

2. Saudi Arabia – 267 Billion Barrels

Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest and most powerful oil producers. It has easy-to-access oil fields and well-developed infrastructure. The country can quickly increase or reduce oil production, which gives it strong control over global oil prices. It plays a leading role in OPEC and OPEC+ decisions.

3. Iran – 209 Billion Barrels

Iran holds large reserves, mainly around the Persian Gulf. However, US sanctions and limited access to international technology have made it difficult for the country to benefit fully from its oil wealth. Despite this, Iran remains an influential voice in OPEC.

4. Canada – 163 Billion Barrels

Canada’s oil reserves are mostly in the form of oil sands, especially in Alberta. Extracting this type of oil is costly and energy-intensive. Although Canada is not a member of OPEC, it is a significant global oil supplier and maintains strong trade ties with the United States.

5. Iraq – 145 Billion Barrels

Iraq has some of the easiest-to-extract oil in the world, mainly located in the southern part of the country. Despite years of conflict and instability, Iraq continues to be a leading oil producer. Oil exports drive its economy, and it plays an active (and sometimes unpredictable) role in OPEC.

These five nations shape the future of the global oil market and energy security. Their reserves give them both economic power and political influence worldwide.