Tokyo Haneda tops the Skytrax 2025 list of the world’s cleanest airports, with East Asian hubs dominating the top rankings for their spotless terminals and hygiene innovations.

In today's time, where cleanliness is even more crucial than ever, especially in public spaces, some airports have gone above and beyond to maintain their terminals sparkling smooth. The 2025 Skytrax World Airport Awards have discovered the Top 10 Cleanest Airports in the World, and all over again, airports in East Asia have taken the lead with their spotless interiors and amazing hygiene practices.

Whether it’s the bright floors that appear like mirrors, high-tech bathroom features, or 24/7 cleaning staff, these airports provide not simply comfort, but peace of mind to tourists who care about cleanliness.

Who Took the Top Spot?

Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND) in Japan has once again been crowned the World’s Cleanest Major Airport of 2025. Known for its interest in detail, Haneda handles over 85 million passengers every year but nonetheless manages to look spotless. The airport makes use of UV sanitising robots at night and has superior, touchless bathrooms, a few even have bathroom seats that “bow” when you approach closer, giving a uniquely Japanese touch to hygiene.

Singapore Changi Airport (SIN)

This beautiful airport is thought of for its indoor waterfall and gardens, but also its strict cleaning exercises. Over 500 cleansing personnel paintings in shifts, the use of automated machines, and vacuum waste structures to maintain things germ-free.

Doha Hamad International Airport (DOH)

Even in the middle of the wilderness, this airport in Qatar stays spotless. Teams work in zones, and green cleaning techniques are used—like biodegradable products and water recycling structures.

Seoul Incheon Airport (ICN)

South Korea’s most important airport is high-tech and exquisitely clean. It turned out to be one of the first to use UV-C robots for disinfecting areas and has colour-coded cleaning groups for organised hygiene.

Centrair Nagoya Airport (Japan)

Smaller in length but similarly dedicated to cleanliness. Staff are educated in both hygiene and customer service.

Tokyo Narita Airport (Japan)

The older cousin of Haneda, but simply as smooth. It has an AI-powered waste sorting and multi-lingual cleaning team of workers.

Kansai International Airport (Japan)

Built on water, this airport uses special methods to deal with sea salt and humidity.

Taiwan Taoyuan Airport

Uses virtual cleaning check-ins and QR codes to make certain nothing is ignored.

Zurich Airport (Switzerland)

The best European airport in the listing. Known for Swiss-best cleanliness and sturdy environmental standards.

These airports show that even busy places like worldwide terminals can live pretty cleanly with the right systems in the area. Whether it’s robots, clever sensors, or simply committed human effort, the airports on this listing are making air travel feel lots more secure and more comfortable.