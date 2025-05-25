India overtakes Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, with plans to surpass Germany within the next 2–3 years, according to the IMF.

India has officially overtaken Japan to become the fourth-largest economy in the world, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The announcement was made public during the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting held on Sunday, where BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, shared this development with the media. He cited the latest IMF data, saying, “We are the fourth-largest economy as I speak. We are a USD 4 trillion economy, and this is not my data. This is IMF data. India today is larger than Japan.”

The IMF’s World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, released on 22 April 2025, confirms that India’s nominal GDP is expected to reach USD 4.287 trillion in the 2025–26 fiscal year. In comparison, Japan’s nominal GDP is estimated at USD 4.186 trillion, allowing India to surpass it. Just a year ago, India held the fifth position, trailing behind the United States, China, Germany, and Japan. Now, with this shift, India has secured the fourth spot.

India Aims to Become the Third-Largest Economy Soon

Subrahmanyam also expressed optimism that India may overtake Germany in the next two to three years to become the third-largest economy in the world. He stated, “If we stick to what is being planned and thought through, it’s just a matter of another 2 to 3 years.”

As of 2025, the top economies based on GDP are:

United States – USD 30.51 trillion

China – USD 19.23 trillion

Germany – USD 4.74 trillion

India – USD 4.19 trillion (expected to rise to USD 4.287 trillion)

Japan – USD 4.19 trillion

United Kingdom – USD 3.84 trillion

France – USD 3.21 trillion

Italy – USD 2.42 trillion

Canada – USD 2.23 trillion

Brazil – USD 2.13 trillion

Growth Outlook Remains Positive

The IMF’s report also projects a stable growth rate for India. The country is expected to grow by 6.2% in 2025 and 6.3% in 2026, making it the fastest-growing major economy globally. The growth is mainly being driven by private consumption, especially in rural areas. However, the report noted that the current growth rate is 0.3% lower than what was predicted in the January 2025 update due to global uncertainties and trade tensions.

Overall, the data highlights India’s rising economic power and its growing importance on the global stage.