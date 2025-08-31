Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Top 10 richest countries in Asia: Where India, China, Russia stand; check full list

China tops the list of Asia’s richest countries with a GDP of Rs 19.23 lakh crore, while India ranks second at Rs 347.5 lakh crore. Japan, Russia, and South Korea also feature in the top 5, highlighting Asia’s role as a powerhouse in global economic growth.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 03:12 PM IST

Top 10 richest countries in Asia: Where India, China, Russia stand; check full list
Top 10 richest countries in Asia: Where India, China, Russia stand; check full list
Asia is home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Several nations here play a vital role in global economic growth with their GDP, industries, and innovation. Here’s the list of the 10 richest countries in Asia and India’s position among them.

China

With a GDP of Rs 19.23 lakh crore, China is Asia’s biggest and the world’s second-largest economy. Its economic strength is built on industries like mining, automobiles, electronics, textiles, agriculture, and machinery. China also has the world’s second-largest stock and bond markets.

India

India’s GDP stands at Rs 347.5 lakh crore, making it Asia’s second-largest economy. The Indian economy is driven by services such as banking, tourism, and transport, along with manufacturing sectors like pharmaceuticals and automobiles. Agriculture continues to be a key pillar.

Japan

Japan’s economy is valued at Rs 34.74 lakh crore. The country leads in robotics, space research, automobiles, steel, chemicals, and textiles, making it one of the world’s top technology hubs.

Russia

Russia has a GDP of over Rs 166 lakh crore. About 57% of its economy depends on oil and gas. Despite challenges like the Ukraine conflict, Russia’s economy grew 4.1% in 2022, maintaining its strong position in Asia.

South Korea

South Korea’s GDP is Rs 146.08 lakh crore. Rising rapidly after the Korean War, it became a global leader in semiconductors, shipbuilding, electronics, and steel.

Indonesia

Indonesia’s economy, worth Rs 122.84 lakh crore, is built on coal, nickel, copper, gold, palm oil, and a growing tourism sector.

Turkey

With a GDP of Rs 92.13 lakh crore, Turkey is known for agriculture, textiles, and automobile production. Its location and infrastructure make it a major global trade hub.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s GDP is Rs 92.13 lakh crore. While oil dominates, the country is diversifying under Vision 2030 into finance, technology, tourism, and infrastructure.

Israel

Israel’s GDP is Rs 44.04 lakh crore. It leads globally in cybersecurity, AI, and medical technology, alongside exports of defense systems, software, refined petroleum, and diamonds.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE’s GDP is Rs 43.80 lakh crore . Moving beyond oil, it is investing heavily in tourism, technology, and finance. Cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi are transforming it into a global business hub.


