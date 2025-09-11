Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Too successful to qualify': Indian applicant shares experience of F-1 visa rejection in US

The experience was detailed in a post on Reddit's r/USVisas subreddit, titled: "F-1 Visa Rejection - Officer said 'You are already successful.'"

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 05:03 PM IST

One Reddit user reported that his F-1 student visa was rejected because the interview officer said he was "too successful" to qualify. He had sought a visa to pursue an MBA in Global Management at Seattle City University.

The F-1 visa allows Indians to study full-time at accredited US institutions, provided they can show proof of funds and an intent to return. It also allows limited work through on-campus jobs and training programs.

The experience was detailed in a post on Reddit's r/USVisas subreddit, titled: "F-1 Visa Rejection - Officer said 'You are already successful.'"

With over four years of experience at Amazon as a Senior Investigations and Risk Specialist, he went into the process well prepared - with knowledge of the curriculum, clear career plans in India, and a determination to succeed.

However, what followed was a two-minute conversation that ended with a line he had not expected: "You are already successful."

"I had applied for an MBA in Global Management at City University of Seattle. I had prepared thoroughly for my interview - from detailed course knowledge to clear career plans in India," he wrote in the post.

According to him, the officer only asked about his work experience and chosen program. "I explained my goals, but after looking at my profile, he said: 'You are already successful,' and handed me a rejection letter."

Reflecting on the outcome, he admitted: "From what I understand now, it means that he felt I already had a strong career and I had no compelling reason to quit it and study full-time."

He also advised others: "If you have a stable job and good career progression, you have to show the officer that your current success is just a stepping stone." He said applicants must prove that their chosen degree is important to achieving higher goals.

Planning to reapply, he took a new approach: "This time I will focus more on explaining why now is the right time for this degree, what specific skills I will gain, and how those skills will help me come back to India for senior leadership roles."

Take a look at the viral post here:

In the end, the lesson is clear: visa officers don't just measure past achievements - they want to see if you have planned a path forward.

