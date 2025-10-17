‘Too much or fair pay?’: Russian woman in Bengaluru divides internet over maid’s salary

In a detailed caption, Aslamova explained her method of recruiting and retaining domestic staff.

A Russian woman living in Bengaluru has sparked debate by revealing that she pays her domestic helper over 45,000 rupees per month.

Yulia Aslamova, a Bengaluru-based content creator, explained that while people may think she's "crazy" for paying so much, she believes in rewarding loyalty, professionalism, and growth.

Her post included a short clip of Aslamova walking with her domestic helper, captioned: "I pay my domestic helper in Bengaluru over 45,000 rupees. People think I'm crazy, but hear me out."

In a detailed caption, Aslamova explained her method of recruiting and retaining domestic staff. She explained that she interviewed at least 20 candidates before hiring a nanny for her daughter, Alina.

She said, "The greatest pride and honour of my life is that not a single person resigned from me before I left."

Aslamova said she considers domestic employment "professional" and offers incentives and growth opportunities, just like any corporate job.

"We needed a part-time nanny, but my main approach was: let's pay well. The first year, we continued to appreciate each other. The nanny received a 10% pay raise. The second year, I introduced a KPI system. The third year, I offered a full-time job with a 1.7-fold pay raise, KPIs, and training. Now she's getting her driver's license and will soon be taking Alina to classes," she added.

A KPI system refers to using key performance indicators—measurable goals or benchmarks—to measure how well someone is performing at their job.

Aslamova also said that most people in India complain that their domestic workers "run away," but she argued that loyalty comes from respect and opportunity. She said, "Think of others' jobs the same way you think of your own, regardless of their position."

The post has gone viral and sparked heated debate on social media.

Some praised her for respecting domestic workers and promoting professional ethics. One user said, "Yulia, you're amazing! No one goes through such extensive evaluation and training as a nanny. You've earned their commitment."

However, many others disagreed, arguing that paying high salaries distorts the market. One person wrote, "It's because of people like you that other working mothers who truly need domestic workers can't afford them. Because now maids compare and want 45,000 rupees."

Another user sarcastically commented, "This is more than what TCS, Infosys, and Accenture pay to technical freshers."

A foreign national living in India also shared his opinion, saying: "When you pay people too much, the relationship becomes about money, not loyalty. I pay fair and above market rates. But loyalty should come from respect, not just salary."

Despite the criticism, Aslamova stood by her stance, saying she believes in long-term relationships based on mutual growth. She concluded, "If you treat people badly, karma will befall you."

