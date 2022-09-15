WATCH: Toll plaza employee and female passenger pull hair, slap each other over toll fees in Nashik

Image Credit: Twitter

A video of two women engaged in a major fight at Nashik's Pimpalgaon toll plaza has gone viral on social media. The now-famous video of the physical assault has gone viral, with many netizens sharing it.

One of the two saree-clad females is a passenger, while the other is an employee. According to the video, the passenger came out of her vehicle to slap and almost twist the employee's arms.

During a verbal confrontational dispute in Marathi, the two are seen yanking each other's hair with one of them threatening to destroy their saree in the video.

A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, “A shocking incident has come to light that a fierce fight took place between women at the Pimpalgaon toll booth near Nashik.”

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, purportedly over toll fees. The tussle continued for some time and Police are looking into the matter and the exact reason for the brawl.

