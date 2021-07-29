Tokyo Olympic 2020: Cameraman films cockroach in middle of ongoing hockey match

Olympics is all about glitz, glamour, and the game of course - both off and on the field. Though this time around the Olympic games are happening amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and there are no viewers in the stands but Tokyo 2020 Olympics has already produced many viral moments for viewers to watch and share.

In a recent Olympic game, a cameraman decided to go rogue and film a cockroach in the middle of an ongoing women's hockey match.

The clip captured by the cameraman of an Argentinian TV channel covering the women's hockey match between Spain and Argentina played on July 26, was shared on social media by Twitter user @s6ntispam. The viral post garnered over 4.9 million views and 64,900 retweets.

In the clip the cameraman filmed a cockroach walking along a part of the field. The segment was shot when a replay was being played. The shot was shown live by an Argentinian TV channel broadcasting the Tokyo Games.

The sports commentator was commenting about the match when he stopped and said, "Look at what we have here. A cockroach."

Netizens were amused by the video and didn't mind that the cockroach took attention away from the game. The segment has now gone viral and garnered some funny reactions.

The shot lasted for only a few seconds as the cameraman got back to the action between Spain and Argentina. The South American nation won the match 3-0.