Tokyo hotel accused of displaying "racist" signs for Olympics 2020 guests, forced to apologize

Tokyo Olympics has been hit by an early off-the-field racism controversy. With the games set to kick off in less than a fortnight, hotels and inns in Japan have been bracing for an influx of thousands of athletes and officials.

In response to guidelines from the Tokyo Olympics organizers, one hotel in downtown Tokyo called the Akasaka Excel Hotel Tokyu put up an elevator sign that has not gone down too well with audience.

While there were signs like “Foreigners only” and “Japanese only”, another sign read: “The elevator is also available to foreign customers. Please avoid travelling with Japanese customers.”

The signs have since come under widespread condemnation on social media as many call them “racist”, "xenophobic", “appalling” and “disgusting”. One user even referred to the incident as revival of “apartheid”.

The owners of the hotel were forced to issue an apology for the signs, which have since been removed.

As per the hotel officials, the sign was put to separate the movement of Olympics guests from others guests staying at the hotel and not discriminate. One anonymous official told Reuters, “We tried to make it easy to understand but ended up causing misunderstanding.”

Discussions are underway between the hotel officials and headquarters on the new expressions to be used.

On Monday, Tokyo entered a state of emergency with the impending major inflow of Olympic 2020 tourists include thousands of athletes, officials, coaches, management staff. The Japanese capital is witnessing a rising COVID-19 caseload at the same time.