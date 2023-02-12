Headlines

'Yaha pighal gaya': Toddler's adorable reaction during checkup with doctor melts hearts, viral video

Indeed, the toddler's adorable antics have made the internet go aww.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

New Delhi: Some internet videos leave you with a warm and fuzzy feeling in your heart. And clips involving babies and toddlers can be placed at the top of that list. We have another one here that will undoubtedly brighten your day. A video of a toddler getting himself checked by a doctor has gone viral on the internet. Indeed, the toddler's adorable antics have made the internet go aww. The viral video is shared on Twitter by user named @Gabriele_Corno and it has amassed a whopping 266,000 views. Watch it here:

In the short clip, a doctor is seen treating a toddler. She stood in front of a baby while measuring heart rate with a stethoscope. The reaction of the cutie after that was just too good to miss out on. So cute, isn't it?  "This child falls in love during the examination with doctor" Gabriele Corno captioned the adorable clip on Twitter. 

The video garnered a whopping 266,000 views after being shared online. Netizens gushed over the cute toddler in the comments section and showered him with love & blessings.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

An individual in the comments section said, "I’m watching his facial expression change and it’s touching…. My goodness this is adorable video warms my heart " Another person wrote, "Great kid God bless him, if i were his father i would be very proud of him. It is guaranteed, his parents will have grand sons. " "Today's even children have such fine aesthetic sense and in our childhood, I was inspired by men having gingivitis. When they would speak, their tongues would protrude out from chasms among teeth majestically, and the puff of air would captivate the hearing ear with surrealism." said a third.

 

