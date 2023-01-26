Toddler's adorable conversation with talking cactus toy will melt your hearts, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Toddlers are unquestionably adorable. Whatever they do always makes us smile and warms our hearts. So, if you enjoy watching baby videos, don't pass this one up. In a recent clip that is going viral online, we can see a toddler conversing with a talking cactus toy and it is a must-watch. The viral video is shared on Twitter by handle named ViralHog and it has amassed a whopping 90,000 views.

The viral footage captures the baby sitting on the floor of a house with a talking cactus toy in front of him. Because of its adorable characteristics, the talking cactus toy has gained popularity among people. It basically repeats whatever you say to it, but in an absolutely adorable, squeaky voice. As the video goes on, a baby is seen trying to ‘converse’ with the toy. How adorable, isn't it?

The video was shared on January 25 and has since received more than 90,000 million views. Netizens absoluty loved the clip and floodided the comment section with heartfelt reactions.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the adorable video:

“It is a time of joy and happiness,so cutee,” posted a Twitter user. “Awww it is super adorable,” shared another. “OMG I completely loved it,” expressed a third. “Look this is the cutest video till date!” commented a fourth with a heart emoticon.