Toddler plays with monkeys, adorable viral video will soothe your soul

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you are battling blues of some sort, a video of a toddler and a few monkeys that has surfaced on social media today will definitely soothe your soul. More so, if you are an animal lover, we are sure you will end up watching the adorable clip on loop. The clip shared on Instagram by a handle named @magic._.editz_shows a heartwarming interaction between a small baby and few monkeys. Before we describe the clip, you need to watch it first:

In the now-viral video, a toddle can be seen playing around a few monkeys. The monkeys ran around the baby and the child, meanwhile, embraced a few of them. The others gently fondle the toddler as he enjoyed every moment with them. The clip is really adorable to see and the baby's cute reaction will make you chuckle.



The internet is absolutely thrilled after watching the video, which received thousands of likes and views within hours of its release. Netizens were super delighted after watching the clip and shared their heartfelt reactions in the comment section.

“I do a happy dance every time I see this kind of adorable clip” commented an Instagram user. “I’m convinced all animals think kids are so supportive,” said another. A third commented, “That really made me smile.” “Two innocent best friends,” said another. “God is love, and love cannot be described! If we humans were fundamentally caring and kind, then so many people in the world would be fine! There are two sides to life like day and night, it's love and evil! Evil is always the opposite of love!,” another user commented.