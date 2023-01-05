Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Toddler plays with monkeys, adorable viral video will soothe your soul

The video shows a heartwarming interaction between a small baby and few monkeys.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

Toddler plays with monkeys, adorable viral video will soothe your soul
Screengrab

New Delhi: If you are battling blues of some sort, a video of a toddler and a few monkeys that has  surfaced on social media today will definitely soothe your soul. More so, if you are an animal lover, we are sure you will end up watching the adorable clip on loop. The clip shared on Instagram by a handle named @magic._.editz_shows a heartwarming interaction between a small baby and few monkeys. Before we describe the clip, you need to watch it first:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@magic._.editz_)

In the now-viral video, a toddle can be seen playing around a few monkeys. The monkeys ran around the baby and the child, meanwhile, embraced a few of them. The others gently fondle the toddler as he enjoyed every moment with them. The clip is really adorable to see and the baby's cute reaction will make you chuckle. 


The internet is absolutely thrilled after watching the video, which received thousands of likes and views within hours of its release. Netizens were super delighted after watching the clip and shared their heartfelt reactions in the comment section.

“I do a happy dance every time I see this kind of adorable clip” commented an Instagram user. “I’m convinced all animals think kids are so supportive,” said another. A third commented, “That really made me smile.” “Two innocent best friends,” said another.  “God is love, and love cannot be described! If we humans were fundamentally caring and kind, then so many people in the world would be fine! There are two sides to life like day and night, it's love and evil! Evil is always the opposite of love!,” another user commented. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Naga Chaitanya, actors who made their Bollywood debut in 2022
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
From Rishabh Pant to Andrew Symonds: Five major car accidents involving cricketers
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Winter Vacation: Noida schools to remain shut till January 14, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.