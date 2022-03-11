Toddler identifies mother hiding among women dressed in similar sarees, netizens are all hearts - WATCH video

A mother holds that special place in her child's heart that is irreplaceable. Now a video that is going viral on social media shows a mother trying to trick her child by sitting with women wearing similar sarees. The child is trying to identify his mother among a bunch of women.

Adorably trying to identify his mother, he successfully does do.

The video was posted on Instagram on March 6 and is a huge hit among netizens with almost 18 million views already.

Netizens have posted cute comments on the video. Here are a few:

“Maa ki khushbu alag hi hoti hai (Mothers have a distinct fragrance)," wrote a user, while another wrote, “Cutest video”.