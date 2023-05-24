Search icon
Toddler from US tries Indian food at a restaurant, viral video shows her adorable reaction

There are several videos on the internet of foreigners trying Indian food and capturing their experiences. Now, a mother in New York City took her baby daughter to an Indian restaurant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Toddler from US tries Indian food at a restaurant, viral video shows her adorable reaction
screengrab

New Delhi: Indian cuisine has grown in popularity among people all over the world. It's no surprise that Indian food has become a global sensation, with its distinct and flavorful flavours. This video is only one example of how Indian cuisine has won people's hearts all across the world. Its popularity has only grown, and it's easy to see why. Indian food is a gastronomic treasure, with its robust flavours, aromatic spices, and numerous recipes. It not only highlights the delectability of Indian cuisine, but also its cultural relevance. It's apparent that Indian food has evolved into more than simply a meal; it's a chance for people to come together and share a passion for something unique and special.

There are several videos on the internet of foreigners trying Indian food and capturing their experiences.  Now, a mother in New York City took her baby daughter to an Indian restaurant. The small child had Indian food for the first time, and her mother captured her reaction in a video that she released in two parts. She devoured every dish, from pani puri to dal tadka. Bridget Coolick posted the video on her Instagram account.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bridget Coolick | Foodie Mom (@thecooleats)

Sophia, the little one, begins with papadam. She then devours some pani puri. While taking a taste of her pani puri, she unintentionally dropped it on the floor. She then tried some dal tadka with rice and naan. The expression on her face indicates that she had a terrific time.

 Bridget Coolick shared the clip with a caption that reads, “So happy when she says 'more please'. This is Part 1 of our dinner at Angel Indian Restaurant (@angel_indian_restaurant) in Jackson Heights, Queens, NYC. My favorite food was the Lassuni Gobi, but it was too spicy for Sophia. She loved the Dal and Naan,”

Ever since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed thousands of times and received several comments.

“This is so cute” shared an Instagram user. “Loved it,” wrote another.

